La Bringue GIRLS ONLY

Le Cavern
Thu, 23 Nov, 10:00 pm
PartyParis
€11.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

La Bringue GIRLS ONLY est de retour au Cavern avec une de nos DJ préférées : PEACHEE ! Tu fais la fête et tu t'ambiances avec que des meufs toute la nuit !!! En plus, on te fait gagner une bouteille de champagne (à condition que tu arrives avant minuit !)...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par La Bringue.

Lineup

DJ Peachee

Venue

Le Cavern

21 Rue Dauphine, 75006 Paris, France
Doors open10:00 pm

