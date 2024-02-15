DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Brique Argent

La Boule Noire
Thu, 15 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€15.88
En apnée entre le trash de l’adolescence et le crash des dernières années, on sprint dans les souvenirs chromés de BRIQUE ARGENT.

On se rattrape sur le passé, dans les garages crasseux entourés de voitures modifiées.

L’argent, le chrome et les téléphones...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par La Boule Noire & GIANT STEPS

brique argent

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

