Joshwa & Guests by Gray Area

Musica Club NYC
Sat, 24 Feb 2024, 10:00 pm
Joshwa is back again with his very own headline show, this time at Musica NYC! We’re still reliving the magical memories he ingrained in us back in September, so we’re making these dreams a reality once more.

London based, but quickly becoming a globetrot...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Gray Area.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Joshwa

Musica Club NYC

637 W 50th St, New York, NY 10019, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

