DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Joshwa is back again with his very own headline show, this time at Musica NYC! We’re still reliving the magical memories he ingrained in us back in September, so we’re making these dreams a reality once more.
London based, but quickly becoming a globetrot...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.