DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Emotional Oranges

HERE at Outernet
Wed, 20 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£25.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Not much is known of the LA-based R&B-Pop male/female duo, A+V. Described by critics and fans alike as experimental and futuristic, EO are the physical manifestation of alternative R&B, Soul and Funk. Provocateurs extraordinaire, Emotional Oranges have bee...

This is an 14+ (14 – 16s with an adult) event
Presented by Live Nation.

Lineup

Emotional Oranges

Venue

HERE at Outernet

Denmark St, Charing Cross Rd, London WC2H 0LA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.