Coach Party + Bedroom High Club + House Of Women

Omeara
Tue, 5 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
Selling fast
Free

About

Welcome to Winter Frequencies!

A monthly FREE ENTRY series from the teams at Beavertown Brewery and Omeara, showcasing an absolutely first rate, finger-on-the-pulse selection of rock, punk and indie talent from around the UK. The sounds of tomorrow, the p...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Beavertown Brewery & Omeara

Lineup

House of Women, Bedroom High Club, Coach Party

Venue

Omeara

6 O’meara Street, London Bridge, SE1
Doors open7:00 pm
350 capacity
Accessibility information

