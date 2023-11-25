Top track

William Onyeabor - Fantastic Man

Duckie Sharp's 27th Birthday Tavern Takeover

The George Tavern
Sat, 25 Nov, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Duckie Sharp is celebrating his 27th Birthday with an onslaught of B2B2B2B2... banger performances with some of the best of his DJ Friends. Expect an eclectic playlist ranging from Glen Campbell to The Chemical Brothers, from William Onyeabor to Mr Oizo....

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Duckie Sharp.

Venue

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Doors open11:00 pm
150 capacity

