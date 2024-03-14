DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Session Americana

Sala Clamores
Thu, 14 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€17.63The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Una tarde de domingo en octubre de 2003, Session Americana hicieron su primera jam alrededor de una mesa en la parte trasera de Toad, un local de Cambridge, Massachusetts. Echando la vista atrás, aquel momento define toda la carrera de un grupo que no es s...

Menores de 16 acompañados de padre, madre o tutor legal.
Organizado por The Mad Note Co.

Session Americana

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

