Smoove and Turrell

The Forge
Fri, 19 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Event information

Self-titled "Northern Funk" collective Smoove & Turrell launch their 7th album 'Red Ellen' (Jalapeno Records) at The Forge, Camden.

Smoove & Turrell hail from Newcastle, England and were formed in 2009 by DJ/producer Smoove along with vocalist John Turrel...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by AGMP.

Lineup

Smoove & Turrell

Venue

The Forge

3-7 Delancey St, London NW1 7NL
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity

