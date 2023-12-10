DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Beavertown Social is back! This time bringing Manchester alt-pop group Better Joy to the headline slot on Little Portland Street. Support comes from London no-wavers Mould, and opening the night we have nosiemakers Kyoto Kyoto.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.