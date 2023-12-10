DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Better Joy + Mould + Kyoto Kyoto

The Social
Sun, 10 Dec, 7:00 pm
Beavertown Social is back! This time bringing Manchester alt-pop group Better Joy to the headline slot on Little Portland Street. Support comes from London no-wavers Mould, and opening the night we have nosiemakers Kyoto Kyoto.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Beavertown Brewery

Better Joy, MOULD , Kyoto Kyoto

The Social

5 Little Portland St, London W1W 7JD
Doors open7:00 pm

