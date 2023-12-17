Top track

Colleen Green - Dammit

Colleen Green, Cassie Ramone

Saint Vitus Bar
Sun, 17 Dec, 6:30 pm
GigsNew York
$19.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Colleen Green is a DIY singer-songwriter and visual artist from Lowell, MA.

Following the release of her classic debut album "Milo Goes to Compton" in 2010, Green started to make a name for herself in the lo-fi bedroom pop scene of Los Angeles. She soon b...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.

Lineup

Venue

Saint Vitus Bar

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

