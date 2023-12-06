Top track

Spear Of Destiny + Derek Forbes & The Dark

The Crescent
Wed, 6 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsYork
£22.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Spear Of Destiny return to The Crescent and this year thy bring with them former Simple Minds bassist Derek Forbes & The Dark!

This is an 16+ event
Presented by TVs Over.

Lineup

Spear of Destiny, Derek Forbes

Venue

The Crescent

8 The Crescent, York YO24 1AW, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

