N*G*O + TOMBOGO & FRIENDS

The Delphi
Sat, 18 Nov, 9:00 pm
N*G*O + TOMBOGO & FRIENDS

One night only @ The Delphi Hotel Club Room in Downtown LA featuring one of the craziest lineups in the city!!!

Free with RSVP.

Sounds by: EARRY HALL, RICKS, NAM, IB-REASE , VIVALATINA, NIYAHBADASS and TOMMY BOGO

Presented by:...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Close Friends
The Delphi

550 South Flower Street, Los Angeles, California 90071, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

