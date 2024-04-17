Top track

I Don't Want To Die (Geneva Jacuzzi Remix)

Patriarchy

Supersonic Records
Wed, 17 Apr, 8:30 pm
GigsParis
About

Patriarchy en concert

La salle de concert Supersonic Records accueille toute personne de plus de 16 ans lors des concerts. Pour les personnes plus jeunes, il faudra qu'elles soient obligatoirement accompagnées d'un parent / tuteur légal.​

Présenté par Persona Grata.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Patriarchy

Venue

Supersonic Records

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open8:30 pm

