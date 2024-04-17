Top track

Patriarchy

L'international
Wed, 17 Apr 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsParis
€15

About

Patriarchy en concert

Tout public
Présenté par Persona Grata.

Lineup

Patriarchy

Venue

L'international

5 Rue Moret, 75011 Paris, France
Doors open8:30 pm

