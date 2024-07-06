Top track

Mountain - Tornado Wallace Remix

Moninga Open Air Festival 2024 // SABATO

Villa Benvenuti
Sat, 6 Jul, 6:30 pm
GigsFormigine
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

SABATO w/ TORNADO WALLACE + IZZY SPEARS (live) + NAVA (live)

Questo biglietto consente l'accesso al Moninga Open Air Festival 2024 per la giornata di Sabato 6 Luglio.

Ricordati che è un evento di beneficenza e di rispettare sempre le persone dello staff...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Moninga ODV.

Lineup

NAVA, Izzy Spears, Tornado Wallace

Venue

Villa Benvenuti

Via Sassuolo 6, 41043 Formigine Modena, Italy
Doors open6:30 pm

