West by Northwest

The Century Room
Fri, 23 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
From $25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

($25-$35 | 7pm & 9pm shows) West by Northwest brings together four highly acclaimed artists who have performed worldwide with a who’s who of jazz.  The band's live performances embrace jazz’ past, present, and future, with a great chemistry and an adventur...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by the Century Room

Lineup

Venue

The Century Room

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

