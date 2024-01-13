Top track

Beyoncé & Madonna - BREAK MY SOUL

The Grand Goes Beyoncé: A RENAISSANCE Party!

The Clapham Grand
Sat, 13 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £12.24

About

THE GRAND GOES BEYONCÉ: A RENAISSANCE PARTY!

JANUARY 13TH. 9PM-2:30AM. 

PRE-SALE TICKETS LIVE AT 10AM ON FRIDAY 1ST DECEMBER.

Get in Formation and join us for an epic club night celebrating THE Queen of the music industry and a voice of a generation, BE...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Clapham Grand.

Venue

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Doors open9:00 pm
1250 capacity

