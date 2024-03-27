Top track

Clément Bazin

Les Étoiles
Wed, 27 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Après avoir enchaîné un an et demi de concerts pour son premier album “Everything Matters”, CLÉMENT BAZIN a voulu prendre ce qui devait être une petite pause, pour se remettre à composer doucement. Puis le covid est apparu 3 mois après !

Confiné, obligé d...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Le Périscope.

Lineup

Clément Bazin

Venue

Les Étoiles

61 Rue du Château d'Eau, 75010 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

