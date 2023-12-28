DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Total Who Show

New Cross Inn
Thu, 28 Dec, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
The Total Who Show – Talkin' 'bout your generation!

Catch the Total Who Show by Johnny Warman's Magic Bus – featuring musicians who have performed with Roger Daltrey, Pete Townshend and John Entwistle from the band itself.

Get ready for two hours of hits...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Safe As Milk Promotions + New Cross Live.
Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

