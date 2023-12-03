DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sweat Vitus: Yoga by NuSweat

Saint Vitus Bar
Sun, 3 Dec, 11:30 am
WellbeingNew York
$26.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

SUNDAY SERVICE: all levels yoga at Saint Vitus by NuSweat

  • Sign-ups close 15 minutes before class begins
This is a 18+ event
Presented by Saint Vitus & NuSweat.

Lineup

Venue

Saint Vitus Bar

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Open in maps
Doors open11:30 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.