DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Conscious Pilot

Sneaky Pete's
Sun, 4 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsEdinburgh
£11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Founded by Joe Laycock and Jack Sharp as a successor to theatrical punk group Cheap Teeth, the pair birthed the project from their joint love of immersive, beat-driven soundscapes and an exploration of subtle shifts. Featuring members of Catholic Action an...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Sneaks Events.

Lineup

Conscious Pilot

Venue

Sneaky Pete's

73 Cowgate, Edinburgh EH1 1JW, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.