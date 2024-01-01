DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Silvester 2023/2024

Schlachthof Wiesbaden
Mon, 1 Jan, 12:30 am
PartyWiesbaden
€18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

HITS! HITS! HITS! in der Halle
Party Klassiker / Pop / HipHop

DISCOMMUNITY im Kesselhaus
Deep- / Tech- & Classic-House

Einlass ab 18 Jahren!
Präsentiert von Kulturzentrum Schlachthof Wiesbaden e.V.

Venue

Schlachthof Wiesbaden

Murnaustraße 1, 65189 Wiesbaden, Germany
Doors open12:30 am

