Loving

The Glass House
Sat, 2 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$26.58

About

Spring Tour 2024

Loving is the musical collaboration of David Parry, Lucas Henderson and Jesse Henderson. The band formed by way of a long-distance recording project (Victoria – Toronto) that resulted in the creation of their debut self-titled EP. After t...

This is an All Ages event.
Presented by The Glass House Concert Hall..
Lineup

Loving, Fog Lake

Venue

The Glass House

200 W 2nd St, Pomona, CA 91766, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

