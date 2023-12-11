DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

A Night of Neo-Soul

The Jazz Cafe
Mon, 11 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.50
About

Enjoy a medley of Neo-Soul classics from the likes of Erykah Badu, Lauryn Hill and Jill Scott to D’Angelo and Donell Jones all performed by a full live band.

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by A Night Of.

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

