Soirée Medusa

Le Molotov
Sat, 18 Nov, 8:30 pm
GigsMarseille
€11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Medusa est ravie de te présenter enfin son premier et tout nouveau EP "ENTRE CORALES" !!!

5 compositions originales, en espagnol et en français, qui parlent de nos vies, de nos quartiers, de Marseille, de la fête et de l'amour, le tout arrangé avec la mag...

Tout public
Présenté par LE MOLOTOV.

Le Molotov

3 Pl. Paul Cézanne, 13006 Marseille, France
Doors open8:30 pm

