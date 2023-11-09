Top track

Matroda & San Pacho - La Pasion

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

EDC Preparty ft San Pacho

Elixir Orlando
Thu, 9 Nov, 9:00 pm
DJOrlando
$18.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Matroda & San Pacho - La Pasion
Got a code?

Event information

Official EDC Pre-Party at Elixir with San Pacho on Thursday November 9th at Orlando's iconic outdoor patio venue.

This is a 21+ event.

Presented by ELIXIR Orlando.

Lineup

San Pacho

Venue

Elixir Orlando

9 W Washington St, Orlando, FL 32801, USA
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.