Lande Hekt

The Hope & Ruin
Fri, 8 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£12.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

“This record is important to me because it’s the first time I’m releasing anything as an outwardly gay person,” Lande Hekt says of her solo debut, Going to Hell (2021). Imaginative songwriting, shimmering melodies and acoustic guitar document the singer’s...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Love Thy Neighbour.

Lineup

Lande Hekt

Venue

The Hope & Ruin

11-12 Queens Rd, Brighton BN1 3WA
Doors open8:00 pm
150 capacity

