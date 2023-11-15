DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Selector Series #9: Susan Alcorn

Idle Hour
Wed, 15 Nov, 7:00 pm
PlaybackBaltimore
$25
About

A fully immersive, shared listening experience in a high-fidelity environment. Modeled on the “jazz kissas” founded in Tokyo in the 1950’s in which people gathered to drink and listen to records, The Selector Series features a guest “selector” (DJ) who cho...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Essential Tremors.

Lineup

Susan Alcorn

Venue

Idle Hour

201 East Fort Avenue, Baltimore, Maryland 21230, United States
Doors open7:00 pm
30 capacity

