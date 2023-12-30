Top track

Demented Are Go

Lido
Sat, 30 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€22.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Bodies in the Basement
About

Ever since the genre of psychobilly reared its ugly head DEMENTED ARE GO, Cardiff born, have been feared and revered as one of Europes top underground acts. DEMENTED ARE GO, the twisted brainchild of Welsh cousins Spark Retard and Ant the mule Thomas, have...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von 36 Concerts UG & Co. KG.

Lineup

Demented Are Go

Venue

Lido

Cuvrystraße 7, 10997 Berlin, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

