DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Born in Milton Keynes; raised in Suffolk and now based in North London, Luke Askew is a new face on the UK music scene and one to keep an eye on.
The 23 year-old aims to create music that is written for the everyday, about scenarios that we all face. Prod...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.