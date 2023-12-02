Top track

Luke Askew - A Diary Of A Woman

Luke Askew

The Finsbury
Sat, 2 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Luke Askew - A Diary Of A Woman
About

Born in Milton Keynes; raised in Suffolk and now based in North London, Luke Askew is a new face on the UK music scene and one to keep an eye on.

The 23 year-old aims to create music that is written for the everyday, about scenarios that we all face. Prod...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Turtle Tempo.

Lineup

Luke Askew

Venue

The Finsbury

336 Green Lanes, London N4 1BY
Doors open8:00 pm
200 capacity

