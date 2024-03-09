DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Tennota + Home Secretary

The Shacklewell Arms
Sat, 9 Mar, 7:30 pm
Tennota is the London-based duo of Tom Wheatley & Grundik Kasyansky. Taking primary materials - gut strings, sine waves, tree sap, feedback - they flex them over contemporary technologies into an elemental club music, suspended between physical and digital...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by LNZRT LTD.
Home Secretary

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

