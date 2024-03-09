DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Tennota

The Shacklewell Arms
Sat, 9 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Tennota is the London-based duo of Tom Wheatley & Grundik Kasyansky. Taking primary materials - gut strings, sine waves, tree sap, feedback - they flex them over contemporary technologies into an elemental club music, suspended between physical and digital...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by LNZRT LTD.

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.