Top track

mui zyu - Dusty

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

mui zyu

St Pancras Old Church
Thu, 26 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£12.65The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

mui zyu - Dusty
Got a code?

About

mui zyu @ ST PANCRAS OLD CHURCH

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by Bird On The Wire.

Lineup

mui zyu

Venue

St Pancras Old Church

Pancras Road, London NW1 1UL
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.