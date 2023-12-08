Top track

Body Count

Nicky Rage presents Kleavr & Severe

PLATFORM
Fri, 8 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsDes Moines
$19.84The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Nicky Rage presents Kleavr & Severe

This is a 21+ event
Presented by PLATFORM.

Lineup

Venue

PLATFORM

400 Walnut Street, Des Moines, Iowa 50309, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

