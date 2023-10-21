DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Formed in 1999, L.A.-based group The Warlocks produce a relentless, hypnotic wall of sound that suggests a collision between classic psychedelia, Krautrock and The Velvet Underground. Front man Bobby Hecksher grew up in the swamps of Tampa Bay, FL but move
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.