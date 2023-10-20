Top track

Nothingheads - Beam Engine

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Nothingheads + Gore Texas + Holy Popes

The Lanes
Fri, 20 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Nothingheads - Beam Engine
Got a code?

About

Formed in 2020, London powerhouse Nothingheads make dissonant grooves drawing influence from post punk, psych and doom. New EP ‘Sunlit Uplands’, with the ferocious hit and run of recent single ‘Rat’, the rumbling of ‘3000 Years in Showbusiness’ and the spi Read more

Presented by Gravy Train & BLG Promotions.

Lineup

HOLY POPES, Nothingheads

Venue

The Lanes

22 Nelson St, Bristol BS1 2LE, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.