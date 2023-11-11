Top track

Ratones Paranoicos - Rock del Gato

Juanse (Ratones Paranoicos)

Miami Beach Bandshell
Sat, 11 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsMiami
From $56.65The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Juanse (Ratones Paranoicos) Live in Miami Beach. Juanse, born in Buenos Aires, is a renowned Argentine singer-songwriter and musician. He is best known as the frontman of the band Ratones Paranoicos, which was formed in 1983 and remained active until 2011, Read more

Presented by WE ARE 1 ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

Lineup

Venue

Miami Beach Bandshell

7275 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33141, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

