Cousin Tony's Brand New Firebird - When This Is Over

Cousin Tony's Brand New Firebird

Green Door Store
Tue, 17 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£10.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Cousin Tony's Brand New Firebird - When This Is Over
About

Cousin Tony's Brand New Firebird are from Melbourne, Australia. One of Australia's favourite indie bands, they deliver live every show; having cut their teeth in the famous rock 'n roll pubs in Fitzroy, Richmond and St Kilda. Cousin Tony's are led by chari Read more

Presented by Love Thy Neighbour.

Lineup

Cousin Tony's Brand New Firebird

Venue

Green Door Store

Lower Goods Yard, Brighton Train Station, Brighton BN1 4FQ
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

