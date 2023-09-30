Top track

Ashley Ray

Eddie's Attic
Sat, 30 Sept, 9:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
Ashley Ray live at Eddie's Attic!

Born and raised in Lawrence, Kansas, Ashley Ray has written songs for artists like Little Big Town, Lori McKenna, Sean McConnell, Wade Bowen, Charles Kelly (Lady Antebellum), and Caroline Spence.

This is an all ages even

Presented by Eddie's Attic.

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open8:45 pm

