Top track

Kommst du mit?

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Liedfett

Uebel & Gefährlich
Fri, 22 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€33.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Kommst du mit?
Got a code?

About

Liedfett

Uebel & Gefährlich

22.12.2023 / 20:00

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 16 Jahren
Präsentiert von Uebel & Gefährlich GmbH.

Lineup

Liedfett

Venue

Uebel & Gefährlich

Feldstraße 66, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.