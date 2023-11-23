DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Elaine Howley + Bug Teeth

The Shacklewell Arms
Thu, 23 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Originally hailing from Tipperary Ireland, Elaine Howley is a vocalist, musician and producer who merges an expansive tapestry of experimental, analogue processes with a love of classic songwriting and emotive melody, to create a sound world that is distin...

Presented by Bad Vibrations

Bug Teeth, Elaine Howley

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

