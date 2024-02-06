Top track

Boy & Bear - Apex

Boy & Bear

Gorilla
Tue, 6 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£21.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

FORM Presents

BOY & BEAR

+ Boo Seeka

This is a 14+ event.

Presented by FORM.

Lineup

Boo Seeka, Boy & Bear

Venue

Gorilla

54-56 Whitworth St W, Manchester M1 5WW
Doors open7:00 pm
550 capacity

