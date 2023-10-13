Top track

The Bridge City Sinners - Devil Like You

Bridge City Sinners Live

Backstage Halle
Fri, 13 Oct, 8:30 pm
GigsMünchen
€25.90

About

From the misty, pine-covered hills of the Pacific Northwest hail the Bridge City Sinners, who span the continuum from prohibition era jazz to Appalachian death folk. This traditional string band line up bends the meaning of the word genre, Playing festival Read more

Präsentiert von M.U.F.T. Concerts.

Lineup

The Bridge City Sinners

Venue

Backstage Halle

Reitknechtstraße 8, 80639 München, Germany
Doors open8:00 pm

