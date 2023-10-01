DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
A big concert of the famous Ukrainian group BEZ OBMEZHEN will take place on the stage of the Scala. The musicians announced a grandiose program of new products and proven hits. It will be honest, beautiful, lyrical and atmospheric. Do not miss!
