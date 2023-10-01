DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Bez Obmezhen

Scala
Sun, 1 Oct, 6:00 pm
From £50.49The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
A big concert of the famous Ukrainian group BEZ OBMEZHEN will take place on the stage of the Scala. The musicians announced a grandiose program of new products and proven hits. It will be honest, beautiful, lyrical and atmospheric. Do not miss!

Zabava Productions Presents

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends10:30 pm
800 capacity
