Top track

Don't Cling To Life

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Murder Capital

La Cigale
Tue, 17 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€28.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Don't Cling To Life
Got a code?

About

Le quintet de Dublin The Murder Capital a réussi à s’imposer comme une perle post-punk dans cette nouvelle scène rock saturée. Dégageant une énergie pure, brute, puissante et magnétique, le groupe s’est illustré en live en première partie de Pearl Jam l’an Read more

Présenté par AEG Presents France.

Lineup

The Murder Capital

Venue

La Cigale

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.