Model Man

Headrow House
Fri, 2 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

A direct descendant of the UK's innovative and influential electronic music lineage, Model Man (AKA Mark Brandon) embodies the free-spirited culture that emerged with the acid house revolution. Born and raised in Chelmsford, Essex, his influences are broad

Presented by Super Friendz.

Lineup

Model Man

Venue

Headrow House

Bramleys Yard, 19 The Headrow, Leeds LS1 6PU
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

