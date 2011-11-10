DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
2 Day Pass to the Heavy Psych Sounds curated a multi day fest of madness! Lineup Below!
Bongzilla
The Atomic Bitchwax
High Reeper
The Golden Grass
Geezer
Black Lung
Witchpit
Cosmic Reaper
Gozu
Luger
+2 TBA
**6 bands per day, daily lineups TBA
