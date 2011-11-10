Top track

Greenthumb

Heavy Psych Sounds Fest 2 Day Pass Featuring Bongzilla, Atomic Bitchwax, High Reeper and More!

Saint Vitus Bar
10 Nov - 11 Nov
GigsNew York
$58.99

About

2 Day Pass to the Heavy Psych Sounds curated a multi day fest of madness! Lineup Below!

Bongzilla

The Atomic Bitchwax

High Reeper

The Golden Grass

Geezer

Black Lung

Witchpit

Cosmic Reaper

Gozu

Luger

+2 TBA

**6 bands per day, daily lineups TBA Read more

Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.

Lineup

BONGZILLA, The Atomic Bitchwax, High Reeper and 6 more

Venue

Saint Vitus Bar

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open5:00 pm

