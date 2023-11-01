Top track

Meet Me @ The Altar - Garden

Meet Me @ The Altar

The Underworld
Wed, 1 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£19.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Meet Me @ The Altar is an all women of colour rock trio that met on YouTube through their shared love of Paramore and Twenty One Pilots, and formed while spread across three states. Now signed to their dream label, Fueled By Ramen, the band wants to be the Read more

Presented by Live Nation.

Lineup

On Wednesdays We Wear Black, Cody Frost, Meet Me @ The Altar

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

