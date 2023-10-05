Top track

Black Stone Cherry - Nervous

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Black Stone Cherry: Signing

Rough Trade Bristol
Thu, 5 Oct, 12:00 pm
Artist signingBristol
From £12.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Black Stone Cherry - Nervous
Got a code?

About

Rough Trade Bristol is very excited to present a signing with Black Stone Cherry. This unique event celebrates the release of his latest album 'Screamin' at the Sky' released September 29th via Mascot Records.

Tickets for this event also include a physica Read more

Presented by Rough Trade.

Venue

Rough Trade Bristol

3 New Bridewell, Nelson Street, Bristol BS1 2QD, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open12:00 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.