DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

DOWNSTAIRS: Queers Gambit

Purgatory
Thu, 12 Oct, 6:00 pm
SocialNew York
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

a FREE chess + game club at Purgatory 6-9 PM! Come play gay chess 🤭 Beginners encouraged! Some kind and fun experts will be around to teach and play. ✨ So excited to see u over the board in bisexual lighting 🥹

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Purgatory.

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.